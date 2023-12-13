Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) is Dean Capital Management’s Largest Position

Dean Capital Management decreased its holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the quarter. Standard Motor Products comprises about 2.6% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,307,078 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,082,000 after purchasing an additional 38,118 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,448,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,366,000 after buying an additional 41,093 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,773,000 after buying an additional 37,724 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 1.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,034,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,804,000 after acquiring an additional 19,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SMP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

Shares of SMP opened at $37.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $42.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.86. The company has a market capitalization of $817.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $386.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Standard Motor Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Carmine Joseph Broccole sold 1,255 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $43,033.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,705.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Carmine Joseph Broccole sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $43,033.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,705.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dale Burks sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $62,064.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,549.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,652 shares of company stock valued at $300,720 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

Further Reading

