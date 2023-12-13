New South Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

New South Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,059 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.05% of Thermon Group worth $18,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THR. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Thermon Group by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Thermon Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermon Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE:THR opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.39. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $123.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.59 million. Research analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

