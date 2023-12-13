New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,690 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

New South Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $8,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,137,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $144.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.35. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $157.65.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.