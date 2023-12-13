New South Capital Management Inc. Has $14.11 Million Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394,453 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.20% of Shoe Carnival worth $14,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 271.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 177,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 130,124 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 572.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 126,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 107,756 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 45,170 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $29.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.17). Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCVL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Shoe Carnival

About Shoe Carnival

(Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.