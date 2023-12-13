New South Capital Management Inc. Has $3.22 Million Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

New South Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,311,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 71,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 42,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.05. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $50.83.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.