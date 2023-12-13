The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 487,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,826 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $15,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 274,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after buying an additional 17,697 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 594,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,454,000 after acquiring an additional 172,512 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 130,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 57,472 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.10. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $27.99.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LSXMK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

