New South Capital Management Inc. Has $14.43 Million Holdings in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

New South Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,905,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,796 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Garrett Motion worth $14,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerbridge Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 1,148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 42,330,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,439,000 after purchasing an additional 38,940,141 shares during the period. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Garrett Motion by 241.4% in the second quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 34,888,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,107,000 after buying an additional 24,668,346 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in Garrett Motion by 629.2% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 26,070,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,354,000 after buying an additional 22,495,589 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,988,000. Finally, Keyframe Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keyframe Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,141,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,919,000 after buying an additional 3,635,110 shares during the period.

Garrett Motion Stock Up 1.0 %

Garrett Motion stock opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.21. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $8.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.00 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 84.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Pierre Barthelet sold 10,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $78,788.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,915.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 37.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garrett Motion Profile

(Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.

Featured Articles

