New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,232 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

New South Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up about 1.3% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $29,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $246.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $258.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WTW. StockNews.com started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.07.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

