New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 36,572 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

New South Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,572 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of Rush Enterprises worth $23,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,869 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,850,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 831.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 563,105 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $21,555,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $22,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Rush Enterprises Trading Down 0.9 %

RUSHA stock opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.25. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $32.84 and a one year high of $46.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.32.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Insider Activity at Rush Enterprises

In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $65,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,400,320.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $65,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 743,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,400,320.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $3,454,494.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,067,169.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

