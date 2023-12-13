New South Capital Management Inc. Purchases 421,955 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 776,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 421,955 shares during the period. Kemper accounts for approximately 1.7% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $37,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kemper by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kemper by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Kemper by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in Kemper by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMPR shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kemper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Kemper Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of KMPR opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $68.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average is $45.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.95%.

Insider Transactions at Kemper

In other news, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.40 per share, with a total value of $414,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.40 per share, with a total value of $414,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.75 per share, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,400 shares of company stock valued at $691,758. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kemper

(Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.