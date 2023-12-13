New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 44,144 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

New South Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,144 shares during the quarter. CGI comprises about 3.5% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of CGI worth $79,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIB. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 2nd quarter worth $376,083,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter worth about $203,388,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter worth about $212,464,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 583.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 560,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,064,000 after buying an additional 478,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CGI by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,384,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,709,000 after buying an additional 463,776 shares in the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

NYSE:GIB opened at $105.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.72. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.35 and a 12-month high of $107.66.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

