Old North State Trust LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Old North State Trust LLC reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 76.9% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $191.47 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.76 and a 1-year high of $194.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.59 and a 200-day moving average of $175.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $87.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $165,752.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,401,685.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $165,752.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,401,685.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,674 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,459 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. HSBC started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.88.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

