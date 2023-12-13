Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,336 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $695,100,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.87.

Comcast Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $42.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.13. The company has a market capitalization of $171.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $33.78 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

