US Asset Management LLC Sells 465 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

US Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

NYSE PEG opened at $62.47 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $65.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,096 shares of company stock valued at $382,924. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

