Old North State Trust LLC Sells 3,035 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Old North State Trust LLC reduced its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up about 2.5% of Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth $3,429,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth $1,327,000. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 101,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RY stock opened at $92.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.27. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $104.72. The company has a market capitalization of $129.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.0155 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.