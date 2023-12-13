Cornerstone Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. reduced its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,538 shares during the quarter. J. M. Smucker makes up approximately 1.6% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of J. M. Smucker worth $13,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,033,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 5,183.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,577,000 after buying an additional 1,144,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 97,245.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 813,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,174,000 after purchasing an additional 812,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 386.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,016,000 after purchasing an additional 679,200 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $124.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,080.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.10. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7,066.67%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

