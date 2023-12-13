US Asset Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

US Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial makes up about 1.3% of US Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,121 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,527,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 298.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,492,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,684 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 41,839.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 433,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,043,000 after acquiring an additional 432,623 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,952,000 after acquiring an additional 382,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.50.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

AMP stock opened at $370.23 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.09 and a twelve month high of $370.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $335.59 and its 200-day moving average is $334.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

