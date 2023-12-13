Hook Mill Capital Partners LP Acquires New Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Hook Mill Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 288.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,305,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397,458 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 54.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,245,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,976 shares during the period. Chatham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter worth $20,311,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter worth $20,276,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 363.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,428,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DISH shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.27.

DISH Network Stock Performance

Shares of DISH stock opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $16.45.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

