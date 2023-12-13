Hook Mill Capital Partners LP Takes Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Hook Mill Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,356 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 1,026.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Performance Food Group

In related news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $59,935.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at $591,010.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Performance Food Group news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $59,935.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,010.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $111,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,623,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,955 shares of company stock worth $289,636. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $66.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.65. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.32 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFGC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Articles

