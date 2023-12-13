Hook Mill Capital Partners LP Makes New $859,000 Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Hook Mill Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. Bank of America raised their price objective on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.80.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MAR stock opened at $216.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.73 and a 200 day moving average of $194.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The stock has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.55. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.37 and a twelve month high of $217.74.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

