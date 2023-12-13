11,256 Shares in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Purchased by Hook Mill Capital Partners LP

Hook Mill Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,878,000 after purchasing an additional 415,655 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 16.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,599,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,683,000 after purchasing an additional 940,463 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 91.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,012,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,420,000 after purchasing an additional 485,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BURL. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.11.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BURL stock opened at $178.73 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $239.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.62 and its 200 day moving average is $151.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

