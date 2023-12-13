Hook Mill Capital Partners LP Sells 14,486 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Hook Mill Capital Partners LP decreased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,486 shares during the period. Monster Beverage comprises approximately 2.2% of Hook Mill Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 101.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,161,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,228,000 after acquiring an additional 26,810,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 98.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,434,000 after buying an additional 16,863,544 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 65.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,938,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,114,000 after buying an additional 16,239,404 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 109.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,274,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,014,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129,876 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,220,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,064,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $55.80 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $60.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.62. The company has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,180 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

