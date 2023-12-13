Hook Mill Capital Partners LP Cuts Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Hook Mill Capital Partners LP cut its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,699 shares during the period. Zillow Group comprises approximately 3.0% of Hook Mill Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after buying an additional 343,693 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,032,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,938,000 after buying an additional 39,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zillow Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,947,000 after buying an additional 47,240 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 48.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 654,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,187,000 after acquiring an additional 212,875 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 21,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $820,655.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,008.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $305,556.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,568.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 21,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $820,655.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,008.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,105. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Price Performance

ZG stock opened at $45.42 on Wednesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $55.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.54 and a 200 day moving average of $45.69. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Zillow Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.21.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

