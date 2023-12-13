Hook Mill Capital Partners LP Sells 44,887 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Hook Mill Capital Partners LP trimmed its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,887 shares during the quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises comprises about 3.3% of Hook Mill Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at $9,911,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,009 shares of company stock valued at $3,761,350. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $120.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 2.47. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $120.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.88 and a 200 day moving average of $97.62.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

