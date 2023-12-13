Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by Hook Mill Capital Partners LP

Hook Mill Capital Partners LP trimmed its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,430 shares during the quarter. Ferguson accounts for 5.4% of Hook Mill Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $9,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Ferguson by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of FERG stock opened at $182.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.17. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $122.13 and a 52-week high of $183.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Insider Activity at Ferguson

In other Ferguson news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $832,938.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ferguson news, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $434,999.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,612.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $832,938.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,190.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on FERG shares. Bank of America cut shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James started coverage on Ferguson in a report on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,693.20.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

