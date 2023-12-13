ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ESSA Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EPIX opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $242.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.53. ESSA Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

Insider Transactions at ESSA Pharma

In other ESSA Pharma news, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 744,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,561.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 60,000 shares of ESSA Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $321,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 744,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 23,259 shares of ESSA Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $133,274.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 784,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,634.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPIX. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,869,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,853 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 575.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 347,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 296,302 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 570.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 342,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 291,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 279,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 202,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 626.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 160,310 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.