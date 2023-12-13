Hook Mill Capital Partners LP Decreases Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Hook Mill Capital Partners LP reduced its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,839 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. Toll Brothers comprises approximately 3.3% of Hook Mill Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.07% of Toll Brothers worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 491.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $92.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.20 and a 200 day moving average of $78.09. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $93.37.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.46.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at $11,865,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

