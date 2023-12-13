Century Next Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CTUY) Short Interest Up 75.0% in November

Century Next Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CTUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Century Next Financial Stock Performance
Shares of CTUY stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. Century Next Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.18.
