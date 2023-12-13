Century Next Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CTUY) Short Interest Up 75.0% in November

Century Next Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CTUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Century Next Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CTUY stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. Century Next Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.18.

About Century Next Financial

Century Next Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for the Century Next Bank that provides various banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers savings account products; checking accounts and services; personal, mortgage, reverse mortgage, construction, and business loans; home equity and business lines of credit; and real estate lending to residential and commercial customers.

