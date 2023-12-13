Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.350-2.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Patterson Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

PDCO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.57. 44,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,506. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.53.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.49%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PDCO. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Patterson Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Insider Activity at Patterson Companies

In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $49,651.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,313.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $41,260.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,892.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $49,651.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,313.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,755 shares of company stock worth $366,397 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Patterson Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 499.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

