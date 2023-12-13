Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Acquired by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,344,000 after purchasing an additional 40,829 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,178,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $323,432,000 after buying an additional 30,881 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 30.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,704,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $265,014,000 after buying an additional 623,433 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,760,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,560,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $173,958,000 after buying an additional 11,416 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,148 shares of company stock worth $306,194. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AEIS stock opened at $99.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $126.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.32.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $409.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.84 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 7.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.44.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

