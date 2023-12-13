Dean Capital Management Raises Stock Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Dean Capital Management lifted its position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 24.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,635 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 43,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $989,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SSRM. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $18.30 to $17.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.41.

SSR Mining Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 6.97. SSR Mining Inc. has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $17.74.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $385.39 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

SSR Mining Profile

(Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

See Also

