Dean Capital Management Boosts Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,111,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,623,000 after acquiring an additional 64,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,141,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,523 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Fox Factory by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,963,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,593,000 after acquiring an additional 381,845 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Fox Factory by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,377,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $62.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.12 and a twelve month high of $127.54.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). Fox Factory had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $331.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Fox Factory from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.43.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

