Dean Capital Management Sells 3,619 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Dean Capital Management lessened its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Perrigo by 1.3% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,964,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,340,000 after buying an additional 37,595 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Perrigo by 32.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Highland Peak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Perrigo by 182.1% during the second quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 713,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,234,000 after buying an additional 460,776 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Perrigo during the second quarter worth $779,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Perrigo by 18.5% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $318,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $318,890. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $318,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $318,890. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alison Ives bought 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $59,853.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,549.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,590 shares of company stock valued at $696,749 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Perrigo in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Perrigo Stock Performance

PRGO opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 576.32 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.85.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Perrigo had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,180.44%.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

