Dean Capital Management Has $381,000 Holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Dean Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NWE. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,011,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,506,000 after buying an additional 74,439 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NWE stock opened at $51.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average is $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.46. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $61.24.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.35 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.91%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut NorthWestern Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

