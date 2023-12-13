Dunhill Financial LLC Buys New Shares in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 292,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,665,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Dunhill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Dunhill Financial LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,120 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 86,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,768,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,636,000 after purchasing an additional 152,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $425,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPE stock opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.03. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $18.29.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

