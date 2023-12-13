Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

IWD stock opened at $160.02 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $164.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

