iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Tnf LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Tnf LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 5.8% of Tnf LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $144.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

