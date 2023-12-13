iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Tnf LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $14,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $93.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.23. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

