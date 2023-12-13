Dunhill Financial LLC Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 899 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after acquiring an additional 989,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,753,933 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,791,142,000 after purchasing an additional 130,377 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $921,499,000 after purchasing an additional 520,655 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,076 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $825,786,000 after purchasing an additional 610,230 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Autodesk by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,139,867 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $642,448,000 after buying an additional 275,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $450,457.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,465 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.8 %

Autodesk stock opened at $227.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.61 and a 12-month high of $232.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.98 and its 200 day moving average is $209.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, November 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.85.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

