Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Invests $230,000 in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBIN. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Shares of FBIN stock opened at $73.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.59. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $77.14.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.