Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,592 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 234.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 109.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUSB opened at $49.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.13.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.196 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

