First Savings Financial Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:FSFG)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

First Savings Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 34.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. First Savings Financial Group has a payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Savings Financial Group to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

FSFG traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $22.36. The firm has a market cap of $104.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $20.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on First Savings Financial Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSFG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $472,000. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 66,173 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.