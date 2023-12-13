Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,333,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,765,000 after acquiring an additional 50,501 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 465.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 68,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,541,000 after acquiring an additional 26,610 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IWV stock opened at $265.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $216.20 and a twelve month high of $266.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.49.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

