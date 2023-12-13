Stadium Capital Management LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Stadium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 95,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000. Sinclair accounts for about 1.1% of Stadium Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair during the second quarter worth $260,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair during the second quarter worth $3,607,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 151.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 82,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 49,929 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 6.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sinclair from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on Sinclair from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Sinclair from $18.60 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Insider Transactions at Sinclair

In other news, Director Howard E. Friedman purchased 12,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $117,034.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,652.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Trading Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Sinclair, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $22.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.19. Sinclair had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.40 million. Research analysts predict that Sinclair, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Sinclair’s payout ratio is 76.34%.

Sinclair Profile

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

