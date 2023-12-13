Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.900-9.960 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson & Johnson also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.550-10.750 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Johnson & Johnson from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.75.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $153.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $369.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.63 and a 200-day moving average of $159.75.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.