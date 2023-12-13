Stadium Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 97,433 Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Stadium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 97,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,000. Korn Ferry accounts for approximately 4.0% of Stadium Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stadium Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Korn Ferry as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 181.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 35.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $55.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 1.86. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.12.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $712.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.29 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KFY. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

