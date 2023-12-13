Exco Technologies Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Exco Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %
TSE:XTC traded up C$0.02 on Wednesday, reaching C$7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,276. Exco Technologies has a 1-year low of C$6.88 and a 1-year high of C$8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of C$303.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.73.
Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.08. Exco Technologies had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of C$160.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$161.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exco Technologies will post 0.8841395 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Exco Technologies
About Exco Technologies
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Exco Technologies
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Hot upgrades in beaten-down, high-yield consumer staples
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- A sudden volume spike in these 3 stocks could mean something big
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Short interest at SoFi could quickly send the stock flying higher
Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.