Veritas Asset Management LLP Sells 2,023,900 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Veritas Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,023,900 shares during the period. PDD comprises about 0.1% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in PDD were worth $20,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in PDD by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the first quarter worth $53,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 100.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $147.18 on Wednesday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $147.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.51. The company has a market capitalization of $194.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

