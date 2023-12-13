Veritas Asset Management LLP Sells 324,060 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Veritas Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,304,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 324,060 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up 7.5% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,074,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.06.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CP stock opened at $73.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1384 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.82%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

