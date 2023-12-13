Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases Shares of 534,382 W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 534,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,103,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. JMP Securities lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $62.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.88. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $85.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 117.58%.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

